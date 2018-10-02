Home States Telangana

 Tribals suffer as tehsildar ‘encroaches’ health centre

The State government had sanctioned `48 lakh for the construction of a primary health centre in the area, way back in 2014.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Primary Health Centre building taken over by mandal tehsildar as his office at Adavidevulapally mandal headquarters of Nalgonda district | Express

By A Seshacharyulu 
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The government has allocated funds and space to ensure healthcare is accessible to all, but tribal villagers living in 12 tandas of Nalgonda district still have to walk 35 kilometres to Miryalaguda Area Hospital for medical care, thanks to the callous attitude of Revenue Department officials. The space that was meant to be their primary health centre is now being used by the area tehsildar as his office.
All these tribal people belong to the newly formed Adavidevulapally mandal. 

The State government had sanctioned `48 lakh for the construction of a primary health centre in the area, way back in 2014. After a two year delay, the building was constructed in 2016 but no medical staff were allotted to the centre. Seeing the building lying vacant, the Adavidevulapally mandal tehsildar Khaleel Ahmadh started using the primary health centre as his office, after, of course, taking permission from the health department officials. 

This, however, was meant to be a temporary arrangement. But when medical staff were finally allotted to the centre in July this year, the tehsildar refused to vacate the premises. Health department officials say that they have sent a notice to the tehsildar asking him to vacate the premises. The health centre has been allotted 10 medical staff including two regular doctors. 

However, even after a notice was slapped, the tehsildar has refused to budge. 
Even as he enjoys the comfort of the new building, tribal people have nowhere to go in case of seasonal diseases and outbreaks. Not only should they travel over 35 kilometres to the “nearby” hospital, they also have to spend money from their pocket as it’s a private facility. Irate by the tehsildar’s behaviour, locals are demanding that district collector Dr Gaurav Uppal intervene in the matter. 

When Express spoke to the tehsildar, he blamed the delay in vacating the premises on lack of other office spaces.“We are planning to vacate the PHC building but there is a delay due to non-availability of other private buildings from where this office can function,” justified tehsildar Khaleel Ahmadh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nalagonda Tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC