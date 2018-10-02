Voting for KCR is like giving keys to a thief: Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A Revanth Reddy mocked Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying that voting for him amounted to giving keys a to thief.

Hitting at IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who said that voting for Congress meant showing their subservience to Delhi and that voting for the Telugu Desam Party meant it was giving power to Amaravati, Reddy said, “Yes, if you vote for Congress, people will have power from Galli to Delhi, as it is a national party and Telangana’s works will be done smoothly with Delhi’s support. If you vote for TDP, then Amaravati and Telangana can work together in solving their issues in an amicable way, which is not possible with TRS.

But if you vote for TRS, that vote will go straight to KCR’s Pragati Bhavan and his farmhouse. It is like giving your keys to a thief. If he is voted back into office, KCR will loot the entire State.” Later, the former Kodangal MLA said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi would only loot Telangana of its natural resources and it would only boost the wealth of the Kalvakuntla family.

He also compared KCR with Gabbar Singh, the infamous villain in the Bollywood movie Sholay. Reddy’s comments come just days after his properties were raided by the Enforecment Direcorate and Income - Tax department.

Shabbir Ali raises concerns about sourcing of Bathukamma sarees

Senior Congress leader Mohd Shabbir Ali alleged that while KTR had been saying sarees to be distributed during Bathukamma festival were being woven in Sircilla, the were actually being brought from Mumbai.