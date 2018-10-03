Home States Telangana

5,500 little Gandhis break world record

As many as 5,500 ‘little Gandhis’ broke the Guinness World Record for the largest number students dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday in Nalgonda.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, approximately 5,500 kids dressed up as Gandhi to secure a place in the Guinness World Records, at NG College in Nalgonda | Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: As many as 5,500 ‘little Gandhis’ broke the Guinness World Record for the largest number students dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday in Nalgonda. The students, brought in from nearly 50 schools from Nalgonda district, gathered at Nagarjuna Government Degree College grounds in the town on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The organisers of the event, Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gnan Prathistan, told media persons that the students were successful in claiming the record from 4,605 students from Karnataka who had held it since a similar event held at Kanteevara Stadium in Bengaluru in 2015.

District Collector Gaurav Uppal, who was the chief guest for the programme, told the children, “Gandhism is a great philosophy to counter the increasing violence and corruption in the society. It is the way to go.” District Superintendent SP Ranganathan expressed happiness over the world record and appreciated the organisers.

Gandhi Global Family chairman G Rajendhar Reddy, general secretary Professor Subrahmanyam, secretaries T Purushotham Reddy and Y Prabakar Reddy also participated in the historic event.

