Home States Telangana

Another drama erupts over Congress leader Revanth Reddy as Telangana police claims of catching aide

On Monday night, another drama unfolded with Uppal police claiming to have caught Mothe Ranadheer Reddy, a close friend of Congress leader A Revanth Reddy’s aide Udaya Simha.

Published: 03rd October 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA A Revanth Reddy. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday night, another drama unfolded with Uppal police claiming to have caught Mothe Ranadheer Reddy, a close friend of Congress leader A Revanth Reddy’s aide Udaya Simha.

Ranadheer Reddy was allegedly ‘moving’ under suspicious circumstances on Monday evening carrying gold, cash, a hard disk and a bank cover.

Though there are claims that his family members were looking for him, he claimed to have been picked up from his home at Nagole by a group of men in plain clothes. He said they told him they were from the Income Tax department.  

Uppal police denied Ranadheer’s claims that he was in custody of the Task Force for more than 24 hours and was handed over to Uppal police only on Monday night. They said he was indeed caught in their limits.

They also claimed to have given him the notice to explain the unaccounted cash and gold.

While this incident has pushed the Hyderabad Task Force officials into defence, forcing them to ignore repeated calls, seeking explanation on the incident, it also raised eyebrows in the political circles, as it comes close on the heels of I-T searches at the residences of Revanth Reddy and Udaya Simha a couple of days ago.

Since the searches concluded without gathering the much ‘needed information’, Task Force teams from City police allegedly under the guise of I-T officials, conducted the ‘raids’ on Ranadheer Reddy’s house, to extract more information, if any was available.

This move is seen as an attempt to target Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is also facing allegations in the cash for vote scam, in which Revanth Reddy, who was then with TDP, is the main accused.

Now the Task Force is in news for a wrong reason for the second time. Earlier in April, Task Force teams detained one Prashanth Jeyala, the admin of a Facebook page ‘Spirit of Telangana’, for posting anti-government posts. But he was released on the same day, following outrage on social media. The police, according to sources, believe that Revanth Reddy and Udaya Simha could not be cornered as they made sure that most important documents and information were concealed safely at a different location.

To dig out the ‘needed information’, police raided Ranadheer Reddy’s house and found them, which according to sources will help them tighten the grip on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. This, in turn, will help the ruling party to prove that AP CM is also involved in a financial fraud and use the same against him if he campaigns in Telangana before the Assembly elections.

Allegations & denials

Ranadheer’s brother-in-law Diwaker claimed that they came to know that he was not picked up by I-T officials, after which they went to L B Nagar police station to lodge a missing complaint, but the police refused to accept the complaint saying he will come back safely. L B Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy denied the allegations saying they acted immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Telangana assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur