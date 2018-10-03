Another drama erupts over Congress leader Revanth Reddy as Telangana police claims of catching aide

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday night, another drama unfolded with Uppal police claiming to have caught Mothe Ranadheer Reddy, a close friend of Congress leader A Revanth Reddy’s aide Udaya Simha.

Ranadheer Reddy was allegedly ‘moving’ under suspicious circumstances on Monday evening carrying gold, cash, a hard disk and a bank cover.

Though there are claims that his family members were looking for him, he claimed to have been picked up from his home at Nagole by a group of men in plain clothes. He said they told him they were from the Income Tax department.

Uppal police denied Ranadheer’s claims that he was in custody of the Task Force for more than 24 hours and was handed over to Uppal police only on Monday night. They said he was indeed caught in their limits.

They also claimed to have given him the notice to explain the unaccounted cash and gold.

While this incident has pushed the Hyderabad Task Force officials into defence, forcing them to ignore repeated calls, seeking explanation on the incident, it also raised eyebrows in the political circles, as it comes close on the heels of I-T searches at the residences of Revanth Reddy and Udaya Simha a couple of days ago.

Since the searches concluded without gathering the much ‘needed information’, Task Force teams from City police allegedly under the guise of I-T officials, conducted the ‘raids’ on Ranadheer Reddy’s house, to extract more information, if any was available.

This move is seen as an attempt to target Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is also facing allegations in the cash for vote scam, in which Revanth Reddy, who was then with TDP, is the main accused.

Now the Task Force is in news for a wrong reason for the second time. Earlier in April, Task Force teams detained one Prashanth Jeyala, the admin of a Facebook page ‘Spirit of Telangana’, for posting anti-government posts. But he was released on the same day, following outrage on social media. The police, according to sources, believe that Revanth Reddy and Udaya Simha could not be cornered as they made sure that most important documents and information were concealed safely at a different location.

To dig out the ‘needed information’, police raided Ranadheer Reddy’s house and found them, which according to sources will help them tighten the grip on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. This, in turn, will help the ruling party to prove that AP CM is also involved in a financial fraud and use the same against him if he campaigns in Telangana before the Assembly elections.

Allegations & denials

Ranadheer’s brother-in-law Diwaker claimed that they came to know that he was not picked up by I-T officials, after which they went to L B Nagar police station to lodge a missing complaint, but the police refused to accept the complaint saying he will come back safely. L B Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy denied the allegations saying they acted immediately.