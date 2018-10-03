Home States Telangana

Congress has issues with ‘Nota’ film

Congress party has raised concern over the movie ‘NOTA’, which is set to be released on Friday. 

Published: 03rd October 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party has raised concern over the movie ‘NOTA’, which is set to be released on Friday.  Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy said, “The movie might influence voters during election time. Even the trailer of the movie shows politicians in a poor light. Especially, youth might be misled to vote for NOTA option during elections. This might defeat the very purpose of the polls,” he said.

It  may be recalled here that Telugu actor Vijay  Devarakonda is starring in this movie. While the movie is being released in  both Telugu and Tamil, politicians from Telangana have been raising objections over the movie.  “We  want Chief Electoral Officer to watch the movie and then release only if he thinks that it does not influence the voters,” senior Congress leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said.

