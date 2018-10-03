Married woman and lover commit suicide

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Two 26-year-olds together drank a noxious cocktail of cold drink and pesticide to their deaths, in a private lodge, late on Monday night, in the Vemulawada temple town. Identified as Singathi Vishnuvardhan and Racharla Mounika, the young couple reached Vemulawada three days back and booked a room in the lodge as a couple. Having already decided to commit suicide, they visited local temple before committing suicide.

The woman, Mounika, was reportedly married to another man with two children before she deserted them a few years back and began working as an ANM in Bellampalli of Mancherial district. Vishnuvardhan dropped out of school and was working as an auto driver. They fell in love but the relationship was opposed by both their parents.

A suicide note, signed by the two, was also found where they took full responsibility for their death. Police has registered a suicide case against them.