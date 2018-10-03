Home States Telangana

Poll code violations will be dealt with seriously: Chief Electoral Officer

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has emphasised that any violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would be seriously dealt with.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has emphasised that any violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would be seriously dealt with.

Responding to the allegations of the Opposition parties mainly Congress with regard to  alleged announcements of new schemes and other violation by the caretaker government,  he said:  ‘’I have brought it to the notice of the ECI and we are monitoring the situation closely.’’   

The Chief Secretary has been directed about poll guidelines. These guidelines pertain to the announcement of new schemes, sanctioning of new measures, using official resources be its official budget, official vehicles or official guest houses etc, for non- official purposes etc, he said.

There are some complaints about old banners and continuation of certain schemes which are being challenged by different political parties. Those have been referred to the ECI. 

‘’We have sought ECI  guidance on the above issues whether they fall under  Section 7 of the model code, or not,’’ Rajat Kumar said.

