Proposed Rs 250 crore stent unit to employ 2,200

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced that it would invest `250 crore to set up Asia’s largest coronary stents manufacturing unit at Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur located in the outskirts of the city.

The venture is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for 2,200 people.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies managing director Bhargav Katadia called on Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and apprised him about the firm’s intention to build a plant focussing on minimally invasive life saving medical devices. The company will invest `250 crore in three phases and manufacture 1.25 million stents and two million balloon catheters every year.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies, which currently operates from Surat, has

chosen Hyderabad for the venture as its top brass was impressed by the Telangana government’s industry-friendly policies, Katadia told media persons.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister expressed happiness over the mega project coming home and said the State’s life sciences sector was performing impressively.