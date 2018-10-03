Home States Telangana

Proposed Rs 250 crore stent unit to employ 2,200 in Telangana

Meanwhile, Industries Minister expressed happiness over the mega project coming home and said the State’s life sciences sector was performing impressively.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

coronary stent

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced that it would invest Rs 250 crore to set up Asia’s largest coronary stents manufacturing unit at Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur located in the outskirts of the city.

The venture is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for 2,200 people.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies managing director Bhargav Katadia called on Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and apprised him about the firm’s intention to build a plant focussing on minimally invasive life saving medical devices.

The company will invest Rs 250 crore in three phases and manufacture 1.25 million stents and two million balloon catheters every year.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies, which currently operates from Surat, has chosen Hyderabad for the venture as its top brass was impressed by the Telangana government’s industry-friendly policies, Katadia told media persons.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister expressed happiness over the mega project coming home and said the State’s life sciences sector was performing impressively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronary Stent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur