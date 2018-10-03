Telangana elections: Adivasis warn TRS, say they will join Congress

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The failure to gather support for their demands from the State and Central governments has left the seething Adivasi voter base to turn their backs to both TRS and BJP.

Speaking at a public meeting on Monday, Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti (Tudum Debba) state president Soyam Bapu Rao alleged that the government has completely neglected the Adivasi demand to remove migrated Lambadas from the ST category, adding that the Congress high command has assured to solve the issue if they win in 2019.

“On October 24, we will observe the death anniversary of legendary Adivasi leader Komaram Bheem. That day will be the ultimatum we give to TRS,” Rao warned.

In the State, a majority of the 12 ST reserve constituencies have a dominant Adivasi population and hence the parties must think before allotting tickets, he said.