Telangana elections: All set for KCR’s meeting in Nizamabad

TRS has made elaborate arrangements for its massive public meeting at Giriraj College grounds scheduled in the city on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:29 AM

TRS MP K Kavitha addressed Qureshi community meeting during her tour of the district, at Nizamabad | Express photo

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS has made elaborate arrangements for its massive public meeting at Giriraj College grounds scheduled in the city on Wednesday. It is learnt that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the gathering of at least three lakh people from nine Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nizamabad,

Party leaders told Express that Rao, who had been waiting for the right opportunity to do so, will finally speak out at the meeting against all of Opposition parties’ criticisms of TRS. Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has been diligently camping across the district to oversee the arrangements.

It is learnt that Rao will fly to Nizamabad in the afternoon and meet with district leaders to assess the situation there. The meeting will likely take place in former Nizamabad MLA B Ganesh Gupta’s house.
MP K Kavitha has been touring erstwhile Nizamabad district, visiting four Assembly constituencies and attending numerous public meetings in less than a week. In an informal chat with Express on Tuesday, she said that she wished for a healthy debate between people before the upcoming Assembly elections.  

“Other parties keep talking about forming the government, but it doesn’t seem they have a real action plan. However, we want to present to the people a report card of our governance in the past four years,” she said.

