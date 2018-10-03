Telangana elections: TRS MP K Kavitha takes up Jagtial battle

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has taken it upon herself to see that TRS emerge victorious in Jagtial in the upcoming elections.

In 2014, Jagtial was the only constituency among the 13 in the erstwhile Karimnagar district where TRS lost and Congress won.

TRS candidate M Sanjay Kumar, who lost the previous election and will be contesting again now, has already begun his campaign for the seat presently represented by Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy.

While Jeevan Reddy has been highlighting the promises and failures of the TRS government, Sanjay claims that the highest number of double bedroom houses (4,165) for the poor were sanctioned by the TRS government for Jagtial.

Jagtial is also prominent because the Telangana Telugu Desam president L Ramana hails from this place.

Yaskhi confident of the grand alliance forming the government.