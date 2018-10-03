TRS and Congress turn social media warriors 

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress have launched a ‘war’ of words on Twitter. While the TRS has been highlighting the development works of the State government in the last four years, the Congress has been attacking the TRS and picking holes in the development works.

The TRS launched a campaign on Twitter with a hashtag #TelanganaWithKCR, four days ago. Countering this, the Congress party launched an attack against the TRS government with a hashtag “Daga padda Telangana” (betrayed Telangana).

“It is a big sin to vote for KACHARA (garbage) government,” the Congress said in one of its tweets creating an acronym ‘Kachara’ - which is supposed to be short for Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao in Telugu. It even termed the TRS government as a “drunkard government”.

Reacting to this, KCR political secretary Seri Subash Reddy said that no one should use unparliamentary language. “But, we are leaving it to the wisdom of the Congress,” he said.

On temples

@trspartyonline

Aalayalaku Mahardasa (A good phase for temples): Temples are getting good facelift, beginning with Yadadri. The number of devotees visiting the temple has been increasing.

@INCTelangana

Daga koru Palanalo Devuniki Naamam (Even God was being hoodwinked in TRS rule). It will be like committing a big sin, if we vote for Kachara (rubbish) government. (The Congress alleges that the government was neglecting development of Bhadrachalam, Basara and Vemulawada temples)

On development

@trspartyonline

Telangana puroga mistondi, Desam garvistondi (TRS is progress and India is proud about it). TRS about welfare of girl child health, ambulances on two-wheelers.

@INCTelangana:

TRS Dustapalanku vote Veyabomu (We will not vote for the wicked rule of TRS). Naraka Palana Gadde Dimchutaam (We will bring down this hell like rule). Tera Khel bandh... Dukan bandh (Your game is over and shut your shop).

On martyrs

@trspartyonline

Let us vote for Telangana Udyama Yodhudu (warrior of Telangana movement) and construct Bangaru Telangana.

@INCTelangana

O Abaddhala Puttaa.. (Bundle of lies). In the name of movement, those participated in the separate Telangana movement tasted the police lathis. But, you (KCR) and your family got padavalu(posts) and paisalu (money).

Miscellaneous

@trspartyonline

Karuku Tirugu ledu.... KCR ku Eduru ledu (There is no going back for car (TRS symbol) and there is no Opposition to KCR.

@INCTelangana

No double bedrooms houses to the poor. The TRS government betrayed the people. Tagubothu Sarkar (drunkard government).