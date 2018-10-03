TRS, Congress, AIMIM will collude to form government: Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Tuesday said that the upcoming government could be a coalition one between the Congress, AIMIM and, surprisingly, Telangana Rashtra Samithi as well. “In order to make this possible, Congress and TRS are bowing down to every demand made by the AIMIM,” he said.

Ahead of party supremo Amit Shah’s upcoming meeting scheduled on October 10, Laxman lashed out at his political opponents who, according to him, were going to come together after election results.

“The Congress, TRS, AIMIM will unite to form a government. It is this love that TRS has for Congress that halted Telangana formation for so long. This is also that reason why TRS and Congress are united in their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. At the moment, the two parties are acting like they want to be the descendants of Razakars from the Nizam era,” he said.

Laxman said that Amit Shah had his eyes set on Telangana and that Shah would leave no stone unturned to win.