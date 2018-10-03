TRS has supported BJP government on many anti-people moves: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that voting for TRS in the Legislative Assembly elections was the same as voting for BJP. Tharoor stressed that TRS was acting as a surrogate for the Centre in Delhi.

“People have paid a terrible price by electing BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State. NDA government has fallen short of its promises made in 2014. Through demonetisation, GST, hike in petrol and LPG prices, the aam admi (common man) has not had any ache din. Instead, what it has received is a regime of hatred, bigotry, disastrous rule and bad governance. I’m sorry to say this, but TRS has supported this mis-governance on many occasions. Therefore, people should know that voting for TRS is nothing but voting for BJP,” said Shashi Tharoor, appealing to the people to vote for Congress.

“Telangana Chief Minister was the first one to support PM Modi on demonetisation, GST and other such anti-people moves. During the no confidence motion, KCR was the only CM whom PM Modi praised. There is no doubt that the Government of Telangana has been acting as surrogate for Government in Delhi,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor also expressed anguish over the relocation of Dharna Chowk by the government, terming it as an encroachment on democracy. “People have come to know that they have committed a mistake by electing TRS.”