Home States Telangana

TRS MP K Kavitha takes up Jagtial battle

Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has taken it upon herself to see that TRS emerge victorious in Jagtial in the upcoming elections.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has taken it upon herself to see that TRS emerge victorious in Jagtial in the upcoming elections.

In 2014, Jagtial was the only constituency among the 13 in the erstwhile Karimnagar district where TRS lost and Congress won.

TRS candidate M Sanjay Kumar, who lost the previous election and will be contesting again now, has already begun his campaign for the seat presently represented by Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy.
While Jeevan Reddy has been highlighting the promises and failures of the TRS government, Sanjay claims that the highest number of double bedroom houses (4,165) for the poor were sanctioned by the TRS government for Jagtial.

Jagtial is also prominent because the Telangana Telugu Desam president L Ramana hails from this place.

Yaskhi confident of the grand alliance forming the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MP K Kavitha TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur