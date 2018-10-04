Home States Telangana

Caste violence: 19-year-old youth beaten up by girl’s kin

A 19-year-old man, named Nadigottu Saikiran was beaten up by the family of the girl he was in love with, on Sunday.

Published: 04th October 2018

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 19-year-old man, named Nadigottu Saikiran was beaten up by the family of the girl he was in love with, on Sunday. In what seems to be similar to the murder of Dalit youth Pranay in Miryalaguda last month, it is learnt the girl belonged to an upper caste while Saikiran was from a lower one. Saikiran was beaten up by the girl’s relatives with shoes and belts to the point of him losing consciousness.

The incident happened in Karimnagar town on Sunday, however, it was brought to the police’s notice on Wednesday by Saikiran’s mother. Saikiran belongs to Indurthi village in Chigurumamidi mandal, while the girl is from Ogulapur village.

The couple, currently studying in the second year of their graduation courses, had been in relationship since they were in Intermediate. About a month ago, Saikiran brought the girl home. Chandrakala, his mother, inquired about the girl’s background and suggested that she be sent home immediately. After sending the girl home, Chandrakala even called her father to ask him whether his daughter had reached home safely. Exactly after a month, the girl’s family cornered Saikiran at a secluded place in Karimnagar. After the attack, locals noticed the injured man and informed his parents.

Currently, Saikiran is recuperating from multiple injuries. He told mediapersons that his girlfriend had called him last week to tell him that her family was looking for prospective grooms to get her married.
“She wanted us to elope. Exactly after this call, I was attacked,” he said. Karimnagar II Town police said that a case had been registered against seven persons, including the girl’s mother under IPC sections 147, 148, 342,324, 379, and 149.

Victim’s mother seeks protection
Saikiran’s mother is trying to get police protection as she fears more attacks from the girl’s family. Meanwhile, Saikiran is recuperating from multiple injuries he received after he was beaten up by the girl’s relatives with shoes and belts to the point of him losing consciousness

