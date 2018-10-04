Home States Telangana

Crowds cheer KCR’s punch dialogues

Published: 04th October 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president K.Chandrashekar Rao. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The second public meeting addressed by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a grand and colourful affair with a large number of women performing traditional dances and cheering for Chandrasekhar Rao and his daughter and MP K Kavitha.

The venue, Giriraj College on the Nizamabad bypass road, spread across 22 acres, wore a festive look right since the morning when scores of people started gathering, all of them sporting pink caps. “This is a TRS stronghold and KCR will win with thumping majority,’’ said Rajender, who along with many TRS supporters was hurriedly walking to the venue. Many groups took out mini processions right up to the venue.

In 2014, the TRS won nine out of nine Assembly segments. In the wake of talk whether the TRS could retain all the nine seats or not, the success of the meeting proved that the TRS commanded considerable support in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Each time Chandrasekhar Rao delivered punch dialogues, the crowd went berserk as they cheered him on.
TRS leaders and former MLAs mobilised women, village youth, and Telangana sympathisers, TRS activists from all the constituencies for public meeting.  Those who attended the meeting were mostly beneficiaries of the TRS government schemes or programmes.  Though the organisers allotted parking place for vehicles in the public meeting ground itself, the vehicles were hardly seen there.

Though, the meeting actually started at 2 pm with speeches by other leaders, the TRS supremo arrived at the venue behind the schedule but that did not deter TRS supporters a bit as they waited patiently for Rao to arrive and listened to him patiently afterwards.

