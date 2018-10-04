Hyd to host BioAsia-2019 from Feb 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 16th edition of BioAsia will be organised at Hyderabad International Convention Centre at Madhapur from February 25 to 27 next year. BioAsia is an annual flagship international health care and technology convention of Telangana government organised in partnership with the government of India.

Telangana State Life Sciences Advisory Committee members _ Dr Reddy’s Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy, scientist Balasubramanian, CCMB director Rakesh Mishra, RICH director-general Ajit Rangnekar and others met IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday along with principal secretary (I&C) Jayesh Ranjan and director of Life Sciences & CEO of BioAsia Shakthi Nagappan to apprise the minister of plans for the conference.

“The event will be a window on future of life-sciences and will deliver ultimate platform to anticipate next required shift in vision & innovation in area of life-sciences,” Jayesh Ranjan said.