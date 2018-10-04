Home States Telangana

Hyderabad student dies after extensive workout at college gym 

The deceased, identified as T Vijay, had completed his final year BSc MPC, had fallen unconscious at the gym, following which he was sent back to his hostel along with a friend. 

Published: 04th October 2018 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nizam College students protest at the entrance gate of college demanding justice for the student Vijay who died on Wednesday night(Photo | EPS /Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old former student of Nizam College died on Wednesday night after he complained of chest pain soon after returning from a work out at the college gym. The deceased, identified as T Vijay, had completed his final year BSc MPC(Math, Physics, Chemistry) last year but had one more backlog to clear. He had fallen unconscious at the gym, following which he was sent back to his hostel along with a friend. 

Students protest demanding justice for Vijay, who died on Wednesday night. (Photo | EPS /Vinay Madapu)

The college students staged a protest on Thursday morning, outside the Principal's office, alleging negligence on part of the administration. They claimed that absence of a gym trainer has caused the student's death. Students added that they have given multiple representations to the college administration in this matter in the past. 

K Laxmiah, sub-inspector, Abid Road police station, told Express that Vijay, hailing from Nizamabad had come back to the city about 15 days ago to prepare for exams, and was staying in a private hostel. 

"Vijay began training at the college gym last evening. He was working out at the gym in empty stomach and collapsed on the ground. His friends took him to their hostel and shifted him to a nearby hospital. Later he has referred to Apollo hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," the SI added.

Principal Professor L B Laxmikanth Rathore, said parents of the youth have been informed, and his body was taken for postmortem.

"Vijay had come to college to pay examination fee yesterday as he has one backlog to clear. He did warm up in the college ground before proceeding to the college gym around 4.30 p.m. He felt very weak and told the gym in-charge that he wants to sit down for a while and then fell unconscious," said the principal. 

According to Rathore, the in-charge of the gym sent Vijay back to his hostel along with a friend. "In the hostel, he seems to have complained of stomach ache after supper at around 8 pm. He was taken to a nearby clinic where doctors referred him to Apollo hospital in Hyderguda. He was declared brought dead," further added the principal.

He, however, has termed allegations that the student had died due to the absence of gym trainer as baseless.   

