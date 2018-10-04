Home States Telangana

I-T department grills Congres MLA Revanth Reddy for four hours

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Anumula Revanth Reddy appeared before income tax officials at Ayakar Bhavan here on Wednesday for being questioned.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Anumula Revanth Reddy appeared before income tax officials at Ayakar Bhavan here on Wednesday for being questioned.
The investigation wing of the I-T department had served a notice to the former Kodangal MLA seeking his response to various anomalies found in his accounts and business-related transactions.

Its sleuths had conducted searches at his Jubilee Hills residence in the city and 16 other places of his relatives and friends last week in connection with alleged tax evasion. He was questioned by the IT officials for nearly four hours and asked again to appear before them on October 23, if required.
Reddy told reporters later that I-T officials were satisfied with his response. “I would like to tell KCR, ‘you joined hands with Narendra Modi and used the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate to foist illegal cases...but you will not win the elections,” he told reporters.

R Uday Simha, Revanth Reddy’s aide and another accused in the cash-for-vote case, also appeared before the I-T department officials. The sleuths had reportedly seized several incriminating documents, hard disks, etc from Revanth’s residence after searches that lasted for nearly 45 hours. They also swooped down on the residence of Sebastian Harry, an accused along with Reddy in a case related to bribing a nominated MLA to seek vote in favour of a Telugu Desam nominee in the Legislative Council elections in June 2015.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then in TDP, was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths while he was allegedly paying a bribe of `50 lakh to Stephenson in return for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the Legislative Council election held on June 1, 2015. Later all the accused were granted bail.

