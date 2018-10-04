Infighting doesn’t seem to die down in Telangana Rashtra Samiti

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Even though less than a month has passed since the announcement of candidates for the upcoming polls, infighting do not seem to die down for the TRS party. Many party leaders, upset about the present ‘chosen ones’, have threatened to turncoat or contest as Independent candidates.

Except for the Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies of erstwhile Nalgonda district, TRS has primarily gone on board with sitting MLAs as candidates. However, from the day of the announcement, leaders from many major constituencies divided into factions and began to build pressure on the party for changes in the list. In Nalgonda Assembly segment, the ticket was allotted to K Bhupal Reddy who had recently joined TRS as a turncoat from TDP.

Upset with this development, former TRS constituency in-charge Dhubbaka Narasimha Reddy and party leader Ch Anil Kumar opposed Reddy and took out rallies and meetings against him. TRS had announced the Miryalaguda constituency ticket to N Bhasker Rao who is also a turncoat to the party but from Congress. Constituency leader Amarendhar Reddy expressed displeasure with the candidature of Bhasker Rao and announced his decision to contest as an Independent.

The TRS party is now attempting to convince the dissident leaders to go along with the party. Else, their suspension might be the only resort.