Home States Telangana

Infighting doesn’t seem to die down in Telangana Rashtra Samiti

Even though less than a month has passed since the announcement of candidates for the upcoming polls, infighting do not seem to die down for the TRS party.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Even though less than a month has passed since the announcement of candidates for the upcoming polls, infighting do not seem to die down for the TRS party. Many party leaders, upset about the present ‘chosen ones’, have threatened to turncoat or contest as Independent candidates.

Except for the Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies of erstwhile Nalgonda district, TRS has primarily gone on board with sitting MLAs as candidates. However, from the day of the announcement, leaders from many major constituencies divided into factions and began to build pressure on the party for changes in the list. In Nalgonda Assembly segment, the ticket was allotted to K Bhupal Reddy who had recently joined TRS as a turncoat from TDP.

Upset with this development, former TRS constituency in-charge Dhubbaka Narasimha Reddy and party leader Ch Anil Kumar opposed Reddy and took out rallies and meetings against him. TRS had announced the Miryalaguda constituency ticket to N Bhasker Rao who is also a turncoat to the party but from Congress. Constituency leader Amarendhar Reddy expressed displeasure with the candidature of Bhasker Rao and announced his decision to contest as an Independent.

The TRS party is now attempting to convince the dissident leaders to go along with the party. Else, their suspension might be the only resort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS TDP Telangana assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices