KTR meets delegates from Taiwan trade council and smartphone maker OPPO

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council is likely to soon open a Hyderabad office.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Taiwan External Trade Development Council is likely to soon open a Hyderabad office. The Council chairman James Huang met KT Rama Rao on Wednesday in the city and the latter requested for TAITRA office to be opened in Hyderabad. James is understood to have agreed to the proposal.

“Had a fruitful meeting with Taiwanese delegation led by James Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council(TAITRA). Thanks to Mr. Huang for agreeing to open up TAITRA office in Hyderabad. Also working to create a 200-acre park for Taiwanese companies in Telangana,” tweeted KTR after the meeting.

KTR also assured the delegation that the State government would set up an exclusive cluster for Taiwanese companies and provide all basic amenities for industries. Meanwhile, a delegation representing smart phone maker OPPO also called on KTR Wednesday. Earlier the phone maker had announced it had plans to open a research and development centre in Hyderabad.

