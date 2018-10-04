Home States Telangana

Media has big role in poll process: TS CEO

Media will have a major responsibility while covering election related news, said Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar to media persons from across the State.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:22 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Media will have a major responsibility while covering election related news, said Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar to media persons from across the State. Speaking at a one-day workshop on Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Kumar said, “News needs to be covered in a responsible manner. Facts are paramount. Recently, the media had reported that elections were likely to be held on November 24, which was untrue. If such rumours are spread among the people, it would lead to false news.”

Kumar said that the process of conducting polls was a critical one and involved a lot of challenges. He asked media outlets to inform the authorities concerned about any violation of rules.  The CEO said that district and State level monitoring committees would keep a watch on paid news in the media.  “Some major political parties and leaders may pressure reporters into writing positive write-ups for them, but the media should be careful,” he said. PIB Additional Director General, T V K Reddy gave a presentation on paid news and MCMC guidelines.

