Petition filed against release of ‘NOTA’ film

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions not to release the Telugu feature film “NOTA” before completion of assembly election process in Telangana state. The authorities concerned have failed to consider the objections raised on the film which is scheduled for release on October 5, it alleged.

Petitioner P Kailash Netha submitted that the release of said movie which was political in nature at this stage was not proper as the code of conduct was in force in the State. If the film is released there was no scope of influencing the forthcoming elections as well as political parties.

In fact, “NOTA” (None of the Above) is property owned by the EC and use of its name as a film title is the major objection. Even the filmmakers have not taken permission from the election commission authorities, he pointed out.