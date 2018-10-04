‘Posting of judges can’t be nativity based’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the Telangana Judges Association and others, an SC Bench on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to finalise the options of all judicial officers as per the modified guidelines submitted by the Hyderabad High Court on July 8, 2017, and to complete the process of allocation in the next two months.

The court said that nativity for public employment runs counter to fundamental rights, except when it was provided by a parliamentary law. When, for entering judicial service, no condition can be put regarding residence for allocation of a state, nativity cannot be the sole basis, the bench said in its order.