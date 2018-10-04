Home States Telangana

Telangana directed to file report on Kondagattu mishap

Petitioner’s counsel told the court that the accident took place because the bus was overloaded with 105 passengers as against the permitted 57 passengers.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to file a comprehensive report explaining the steps taken in extending medical aid to the survivors and payment of compensation to the victims who had died in the bus accident that took place at Kondagattu hillock in Jagtial district on Sept 11 this year wherein 62 passengers have died and 27 were severely injured.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was passing this order in the PIL filed by senior BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy  seeking stringent action against those responsible for the said accident and also against the employees who had ill-treated the dead bodies in the said accident and not providing proper facilities till their last rites. Petitioner’s counsel told the court that the accident took place because the bus was overloaded with 105 passengers as against the permitted 57 passengers.

