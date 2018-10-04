Home States Telangana

Telangana police foil Maoists' bid to strike cops, defuse 2 IEDs

The IEDs, planted by the outlawed Maoists, were detected and neutralised, said district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

Published: 04th October 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Maoists used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Maoists' bid to target security personnel was foiled Thursday with the Telangana police detecting and defusing two high-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the roadside in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The IEDs, containing around 5-6 kg of explosives and other materials, were fitted in a box and a pressure cooker and placed near the Taliperu medium irrigation project in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem, which shares its borders with Chhattisgarh, police said.

The substances were detected by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police deployed in the area.

The IEDs, planted by the outlawed Maoists, were detected and neutralised, district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said. 

Last month, the outlawed CPI (Maoists) had shot dead a sitting MLA and a former MLA, both from the ruling Telugu Desam Party, in the Araku area in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Telangana police Police foil Maoist bomb plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices