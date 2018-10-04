Telangana police foil Maoists' bid to strike cops, defuse 2 IEDs

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Maoists' bid to target security personnel was foiled Thursday with the Telangana police detecting and defusing two high-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the roadside in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The IEDs, containing around 5-6 kg of explosives and other materials, were fitted in a box and a pressure cooker and placed near the Taliperu medium irrigation project in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem, which shares its borders with Chhattisgarh, police said.

The substances were detected by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police deployed in the area.

The IEDs, planted by the outlawed Maoists, were detected and neutralised, district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

Last month, the outlawed CPI (Maoists) had shot dead a sitting MLA and a former MLA, both from the ruling Telugu Desam Party, in the Araku area in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.