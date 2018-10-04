Telangana polls: KCR slams Chandrababu Naidu; TRS manifesto to be released this month

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The manifesto of the TRS for the coming assembly elections in Telangana would be unveiled this month, IT Minister K T Rama Rao said Thursday.

Making the announcement during an interaction on Twitter, Rao, son of caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also answered questions related to infrastructure, industries development.

Our manifesto will come out later this month.

Our manifesto will be a combination of all the welfare activities which were promoted in the past, he said.

Meanwhile, his father, on a campaign trail, continued his attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of plotting to halt development of Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting in Nalgonda, Chandrasekhar Rao also slammed Naidu over the proposed alliance between TDP and Congress, describing him as a 'betrayer'.

He also hit out at the Congress leaders.

"Today Chandrababu Naidu wants to defeat Telangana by bringing in wrong forces. Nothing will happen. If your (people) blessings are there, Naidu and Congress cannot harm Telangana. I have come to seek your blessings and want you to extend your support," he said.

The TRS supremo, who opted for early dissolution of the assembly last month to advance the elections due next year, wanted the public to teach a lesson to opposition parties in the coming elections.

KCR, as he is popularly known, also came down heavily on Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former minister K Jana Reddy, accusing them of failure to ensure development of Nalgonda district and its people.

Citizens in Nalgonda suffered due to drinking water contaminated with fluoride and 'Mission Bhagiratha' of his government would address this problem by supplying purified drinking water, he said.

Quoting a recent survey, the caretaker chief minister claimed TRS would win 110 seats out of 119 assembly seats in Telangana.

Rama Rao, in his about an hour long live Twitter session, said urban and rural infrastructure, healthcare and education will also be given due importance (in the manifesto).

Netizens asked several questions related to principal opposition Congress and its proposed alliance with TDP.

The Minister accused the Congress of being responsible for the loss of lives during the two phases of the Telangana movement.

On the lathi charge on farmeres in Delhi, Rama Rao condemned it and said the Telangana government had been taking a lot of measures such as the 'Rythu Bandhu' and 'Rythu Bima' insurance schemes for the welfare of the farmers in the state.

Answering a query on UAE amnesty, he said a competent delegation had been sent to bring back Telangana immigrants there through the scheme.