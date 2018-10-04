Tharoor welcomes SC verdict

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming himself as an “instinctive liberal”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his support for the Supreme Court judgement which lifted the ban on young women entering the Sabarimala Temple. Interestingly, Kerala Cogress had slammed the State government for “hurting sentiments of Ayyappa devotees” by supporting the verdict.

Speaking at the Indian School of Business in the city, Tharoor said, “Every time a historic change came, there were a lot of traditionalists who resisted.” He also drew a parallel of the incident with the controversy during the 1930s when Dalits where granted entry into the temples.

The Congress MP was also highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the current government. “We have sadly seen the worst mishandling and misgovernance of the Indian economy in recent memory.”