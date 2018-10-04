TRS asked to shelve saree distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a blow to the plans of TRS and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Election Commission of India has stalled the distribution of Bathukamma sarees, which were supposed to be given to women across the State starting October 12.

Opposition parties, mainly the Congress and TDP, had accused TRS of trying to woo women voters by giving them sarees. They also made a representation in this regard to the Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar.

A few days back, Kumar wrote to the Election Commission of India and sought clarity on continuation of ongoing schemes, like distribution of these sarees and input subsidy for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, as the model code of conduct is already in place in the State.

‘Permission not granted’

In a letter sent to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar’s office, the poll panel said it had not permitted distribution of sarees to women. The panel had earlier said the model code of conduct would impact only announcement of new schemes