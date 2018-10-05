Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls alliance kalakuta visham

The TRS supremo dismissed Naidu’s allegation that he was hand-in-glove with the BJP.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:00 AM

TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao during a public meeting in Nalgonda | express

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA : A day after using the choicest of epithets to deride TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday intensified his attack, claiming Naidu was “out to backstab’’ the people of Telangana and warned the Andhra leader that all hell would break loose if he “opened my third eye’’. 

The TRS supremo dismissed Naidu’s allegation that he was hand-in-glove with the BJP. ‘’You want to open shop in Telangana? What will become of you if I open my third eye? Be careful,’’ Rao said to thunderous applause from supporters during his third mammoth public meeting in Nalgonda district. 

“Chandrababu Naidu says Modi and KCR are united, but wasn’t it he who sailed with the BJP for four years? Naidu, with Modi’s support, snatched seven mandals away from Telangana. Not just that, he also refused to share Sileru power,” Rao alleged.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had on Wednesday said he had floated the Maha Kutami (Grand Alliance) as Rao had rejected his offer to work together. “Are they Maha Kutami or kalakuta visham?” KCR scoffed at the coming together of the Congress and the TDP. 

‘’It is not maha kutami, but a kala kutami (poisonous alliance),’’ the TRS chief said.
“In the name of Telugu unity, Andhras are spoiling the lives of the people of Telangana. It was with this Telugu sentiment that Naidu destroyed us. Stop your (Naidu’s) naganachi matalu (deceptive words)! Let Telanganites live their own lives!” Rao fumed and recalled how the object of his wrath had created “political instability” in Telangana.

Rao found fault with the Congress for forging an alliance with TDP chief Naidu who he claimed was responsible for encounter killings in Telangana. “If Naidu’s party wins 15 Assembly seats in Telangana, will he allow the completion of Dindi and other irrigation projects? He is a naya vanchakudu (deceiver). Do not mortgage Telangana’s self-respect for Amaravati,” Rao thundered.

He promised that Asara pension would be hiked if the TRS was voted to power again and added that the party’s poll manifesto would be released in ten days’ time. “Politics is a game for some parties, but for us it is very important. We will increase the State’s revenue and use it for the benefit of the poor,” Rao asserted.

Rythu Bandhu cheques to be distributed from today
The caretaker Chief Minister on Thursday said the govt would distribute Rythu Bandhu cheques on Friday. He alleged that Congress leaders had approached the High Court demanding that the distribution of the cheques be stalled. 

Referring to the Election Commission of India’s directive not to distribute Bathukamma sarees, Rao said a Congress leader from Nalgonda had approached the EC to obstruct the distribution. “The sarees will be kept aside and distributed immediately after the election code is lifted,” he said. 

‘TRS will get 110 seats’
Quoting a survey, Rao said the TRS would win 110 Assembly seats. “I got the results of one of the latest surveys yesterday. According to that survey, the MIM will win seven seats. In the remaining 112 constituencies, the TRS will win 110 seats,” Chandrasekhar Rao said. “Rashtranni kukkalu chimpina vistari cheyaavaddu (don’t let Telangana go to the dogs). Let us vote for development,” he said.

