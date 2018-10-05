Home States Telangana

CM KCR is losing sleep, afraid of grand alliance: TTDP chief L Ramana

TTDP President L Ramana criticised TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao for multiple reasons, the chief among which was his foul language.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

L Ramana, Telangana TDP president | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TTDP President L Ramana criticised TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao for multiple reasons, the chief among which was his foul language. Ramana said that the caretaker Chief Minister was losing sleep over the TDP - Congress alliance. Speaking at NTR Bhavan on Thursday, Ramana said, “KCR is in fear of the TDP - Congress alliance. It’s clearly visible in his speeches. He is going out his mind over our alliance. His foul language shows his frustration. The people of Telangana gave him a mandate to rule for five years, but he has failed miserably in his 51-month rule. He is in fear of defeat,” he said.

“KCR himself had praised AP CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu during 2009 elections, saying that it was because of Chandrababu Naidu that State’s budget rose and growth occurred. He even glorified how Naidu’s financial wisdom helped Telangana in increasing its income and growth.

So how is the same person being dubbed as a ‘destroyer of Telangana’? KCR is making baseless allegations and using bad language only to divert people from his failures. But people are in no mood to listen to KCR and fall for his crooked tactics,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TTDP TRS Telangana Assembly polls K Chandrashekar Rao L Ramana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices