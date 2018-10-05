CM KCR is losing sleep, afraid of grand alliance: TTDP chief L Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TTDP President L Ramana criticised TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao for multiple reasons, the chief among which was his foul language. Ramana said that the caretaker Chief Minister was losing sleep over the TDP - Congress alliance. Speaking at NTR Bhavan on Thursday, Ramana said, “KCR is in fear of the TDP - Congress alliance. It’s clearly visible in his speeches. He is going out his mind over our alliance. His foul language shows his frustration. The people of Telangana gave him a mandate to rule for five years, but he has failed miserably in his 51-month rule. He is in fear of defeat,” he said.

“KCR himself had praised AP CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu during 2009 elections, saying that it was because of Chandrababu Naidu that State’s budget rose and growth occurred. He even glorified how Naidu’s financial wisdom helped Telangana in increasing its income and growth.

So how is the same person being dubbed as a ‘destroyer of Telangana’? KCR is making baseless allegations and using bad language only to divert people from his failures. But people are in no mood to listen to KCR and fall for his crooked tactics,” he said.