Former TRS MLA in trouble for Rs 5 Lakh promise to voters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sadasivanagar police on Thursday registered a complaint against former Yellareddy MLA E Ravinder Reddy for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Reddy had recently visited Markal village in Sadasivanagar mandal where he offered an amount of `5 lakh to any DWACRA group that would resolve to vote for the TRS.

The incident came to light when Congress leaders filed a complaint against Reddy saying that he had violated the Model Code. They even furnished video clippings as evidence.

“After taking permission from the Court, we have registered a complaint against the former MLA under IPC section 171. The offence was a non-cognizable one,” said SI J Naresh.