Home States Telangana

Lack of green panel puts more than 200 projects on hold 

The three-year term of Telangana SEIAA and SEAC came to an end in April and both the committees are yet to be reconstituted.

Published: 05th October 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has no State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for almost six months, forcing more than 200 projects that require environmental clearance to be put on hold. Most of these are commercial and residential real estate development projects proposed around Hyderabad and non-coal mining projects for minor minerals like granite, laterite and sand from the districts. 

It is mandatory that before taking up any project -- establishment of an industrial unit, mining of natural resources or real estate development -- the proponent of the project concerned should take prior environmental clearance as per the Environment Impact Assessment(EIA) Notification, 2006. If, as per the EIA notification, the project falls under ‘Category B’, the project is first scrutinised by the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) and then goes to the SEIAA which decides if the project has to be accorded environmental clearance or not.

The three-year term of Telangana SEIAA and SEAC came to an end in April and both the committees are yet to be reconstituted. While the State government’s environment department constituted the two committees last month, they are yet to be notified by the Union ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) and only after that can the two committees start functioning. 

When contacted, Swargam Srinivas, special secretary (FAC) in the State environment department and member-secretary of former Telangana SEIAA, said, “The SEIAA has not been constituted yet. The tenure of last SEIAA came to end on April 24. Almost 200 to 300 project proposals awaiting environment clearance are pending.”About a month ago the list of new committee members was sent by State government to the central government which is yet to issue a gazette notification on the constitution of the committee,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEIAA Environment Real Estate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices