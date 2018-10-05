Telangana Congress chief Uttam Reddy hits back at KCR with ‘cheater no. 1’

Express News Service

HYDERABAD/GADWAL: With polls inching closer, attacks on rivals have gotten worse. Apparently stung by the TRS supremo’s choice of “language” during his address on Wednesday, State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy lashed out at the pink party on Thursday and termed Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao as the ‘Cheater No 1’.

“When I was serving the nation as a fighter pilot in the prime of my youth, K Chandrasekhar Rao was working as a broker and sending people to Dubai. Now, I leave it to the people to decide whom to vote for,” he said in one of his sharpest-yet attack on the caretaker Chief Minister. On the first day of the grand old party’s campaign, Reddy decried the “language” used by KCR.

“KCR has even gone to the extent of spitting after taking my name. KCR has accommodated politicians like Srinivas Yadav and Mahender Reddy in his party. Those who fought against the Telangana movement and even attacked Telangana students during the agitation for Statehood. Now, who should spit on whom?” Uttam roared as his loyalists and crowd gathered at the public meeting in Gadwal cheered.

“All I can say is KCR’s chapter has come to an end. He is shivering as a Congress wave is sweeping across the State. KCR and his family are looting Telangana, which was achieved by sacrifices of youth and struggles of people across all sections,” he said addressing a rally of about 80 thousand people. Uttam Kumar Reddy used the venue to list out the election promises of his party.

The focus was, obviously, on employment. “Even after 4.5 years, KCR could not deliver on employment as he had promised. He betrayed Muslim community by promising reservations. Loan waiver was a disaster. We, on the other hand, will create one lakh government jobs in the first year itself,” claimed the Congress leader.

“It’s KCR who has a history of earning money by forming alliances, not Congress,” he said. The Congress campaign began with much fanfare after formal prayers being offered at Jogulamba temple in Almapur.

Senior leaders K Jana Reddy, RC Khuntia and star campaigner Vijayashanti wielded swords, while campaign committee chief Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka blew a conch.