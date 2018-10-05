Home States Telangana

U-turn! Gajwel leaders return to TRS 24 hours after defecting to Congress

Published: 05th October 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rather bizarre turn of events, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders from Gajwel Assembly constituency returned to the pink party’s fold within 24 hours after defecting to Congress. Several second rung leaders of Gajwel Assembly constituency, which is represented by party supremo and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had joined Congress in the presence of PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday.

But barely 24 hours later, they trooped back to the TRS in the presence of Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday. Those who returned to the TRS included Vattipalli MPTC Kunta Kavitha, senior leader Yadagiri, Itikyal sarpanch Ilaiah and their followers. 

Speaking on the occasion of being re-inducted into TRS, the returning leaders alleged that Congress leaders had pressurised and lured them to join their party while stating that the ‘future of the people of Telangana would be bright only under TRS rule’ and vowed to support the pink party in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Harish Rao, meanwhile, said, “Congress displayed its true colours by pressuring TRS members to join it. But we will win all seats in erstwhile Medak district,” he said.

