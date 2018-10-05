Vinod Kumar asks ECI to review decision on sarees

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to review its decision to not give permission for distribution of sarees to women under TRS government’s Bathukamma saree scheme.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Vinod Kumar said: “The Election Commission should withdraw the order stopping distribution of Bathukamma sarees to ensure festival spirit prevails among women folk of Telangana. However, if the ECI thinks otherwise and does not want to change the decision, we will abide by its order.”

“The distribution of sarees has nothing to do with the elections. In fact, it is an ongoing scheme. All political parties should request ECI to allow distribution Bathukamma sarees among the women folk,” he added.

“The scheme is not being implemented with elections in mind. The government had already sanctioned about `280 crores for Sircilla Mutual Aided Societies, Small Scale Industries and Textile Industry to weave the 95 lakh sarees. About 99 per cent of sarees have already been weaved and sent to different districts. The ECI order has now left the women disappointed,” he said.