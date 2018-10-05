Want clean toilets? Here, take your TC!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a private school in the city got offended and threatened to issue Transfer Certificate to a student after her parent requested the school authorities to maintain cleanliness in the school toilet. The incident occurred on Thursday when Phani Kumar had gone to Dilsukhnagar Public School to pay his daughter’s fee.

“I merely told them that they should keep the toilets clean because it is easy for children to catch infections. But the authorities reacted badly and even abused me. They said that if I had issues with the school then I could pull out my daughter and admit her to another school,” Kumar said.He said that he was appalled at the response of the school to his reasonable request. “I didn’t ask them not anything unreasonable and besides we pay them for the services they offer,” he rued.

Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) condemned the incident and said that such obnoxious reaction from school authorities shows the school’s attitude. Ashish Naredi, a parent said that most parents refrain from raising any issues with the school because they are afraid the school will harass their children.