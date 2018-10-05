Woman makes suicide bid with 3 daughters by jump into dam 

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a tragic incident, a mother along with her three children attempted suicide by jumping into the Nagarjunasagar left canal at Haliya village of Anumula mandal, Nalgonda district on Friday.

While the mother, Swathi was rescued by passersby, two children have lost their lives.

The bodies of the two daughters, A Sathvika and A Midhunsari aged seven and five respectively have been fished out. Swimmers are still searching for the third child, three-year-old Bhagvatha.

Police said that swimmers have been rushed to the spot.

According to the police, family dispute is said to be the reason for the suicide attempt.

Swathi's husband is a police constable at Peddhavoora police station.

The family is from Rangundla village of Anumula mandal.