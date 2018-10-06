Home States Telangana

Declaration of voter rolls is a sham: Majilis Bachao Tehreek

Majid Ullah Khan, president of MBT, said that the fast-tracking of releasing final voter rolls by the Chief Electoral Officer reeked of corruption.

Published: 06th October 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Old city-based political outfit Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Friday alleged that the upcoming release of the voters rolls was a big sham as it would contain numerous fake and non-existing voters, which would only suit “certain political parties”.

“The hurry in which the GHMC and CEO are heading for declaring final rolls and conducting elections smacks of corruption. By design (or) default the ECI is helping certain political parties in turning democracy into a mobocracy,” read MBT’s press release.

