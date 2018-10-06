Declaration of voter rolls is a sham: MBT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Old city-based political outfit Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Friday alleged that the upcoming release of the voters rolls was a big sham as it would contain numerous fake and non-existing voters, which would only suit “certain political parties”.

Majid Ullah Khan, president of MBT, said that the fast-tracking of releasing final voter rolls by the Chief Electoral Officer reeked of corruption.

“The hurry in which the GHMC and CEO are heading for declaring final rolls and conducting elections smacks of corruption. By design (or) default the ECI is helping certain political parties in turning democracy into a mobocracy,” read MBT’s press release.