Eight, including son-in-law, held in dacoity case

Based on CCTV footage, which showed their car proceeding towards the residence of victim, police have investigated the case and identified the accused.

Published: 06th October 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force police have arrested eight persons, including a woman, for committing dacoity and decamping with gold and silver ornaments from a house in Trimulgherry on October 1.

Police seized stolen property from the accused. The key accused Syed Jameel (48) in the case is the son-in-law of one of the victims, Iqbal Begum.

Other arrested persons are Syed Mujeeb, Shaik Abdul Saleem, Mohammed Imran, Mohammed Ismail, Mohd Adnan, Mohammed Zameer and Bibi Begum.

When the incident took place, Shamsunnisa and her mother-in-law Iqbal Begum were inside the residence. The accused tied hands and legs of two women and robbed them of gold and silver ornaments. Days after the incident took place, Iqbal Begum, who was assaulted by accused, died.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the key accused Syed Jameel is the son-in-law of Iqbal Begum.

He has huge debts and facing financial problems. He hatched a plan to rob his mother-in-law to clear his debts.

The accused explained dacoity plan to his younger brother Syed Mujeeb who has a previous criminal record of committing murder in Sanathnagar police limits. In turn, Syed Mujeeb sought help from his friends to execute the plan.  As per their plan, eight accused went to complainant’s residence on October 1.
While the accused Mohd Imran, Mohd Ismail, Mohammed Adnan, Mohammed Zameer and Bibi Begum entered the house, Syed Jameel, Syed Mujeeb, Shaik Abdul Saleem waited the house.

Based on CCTV footage, which showed their car proceeding towards the residence of victim, police have investigated the case and identified the accused.

