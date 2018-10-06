KCR’s 2009 deeksha was a fake one, alleges Telangana Congress chief Uttam Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hunger strike in 2009 was a fake one and a ‘broker’ like KCR did not have the right to criticise him.

“KCR did a fake deeksha in 2009, not a hunger strike. He was given IV fluids, water and medication under doctors’ supervision at NIMS. The only thing he did there was to grow his beard. Irom Sharmila in Meghalaya has survived for 12 years under similar conditions,” said Uttam Reddy, showing to media persons a medical report from NIMS about the details of the treatment.

Pointing out KCR’s personal attacks, Uttam reiterated, “KCR was a fake passport broker while I was serving the nation as a fighter pilot. He was even arrested by Delhi police for duping people in the name of fake passports and visas. Our party’s senior leader M Satyanarayana Rao saved KCR from those cases.”

Meanwhile, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy alleged that KCR was falsely blaming Congress in the case of Bathukamma sarees distribution. “As there are KCR’s pictures on the sarees and model code of conduct is in place, we only requested the Election Commission to ensure that KCR’s pictures are removed and sarees be distributed through fair price shops. But EC has asked State government to stop the distribution altogether,” said Reddy.

CPI miffed with its ‘big brother’ Congress

Hyderabad: CPI, a key member in the grand alliance proposed by Congress, is miffed with its ‘big brother’. Congress’ delay in finalising the seat sharing is not going down well with the Left party. “CPI is seeking about 12 seats. We have even given the list of constituencies to Congress and other allies. But there has been no decision till now. Unless seat sharing and allocation is finalised, we cannot get begin campaigning properly. Look at TRS, it has already announced candidates and KCR is zooming ahead in the campaign,” said CPI Telangana secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, speaking to Express.