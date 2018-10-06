Nursery boy run over by school bus in Telangana, dies on spot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It must have been just another day for toddler Rishitej and his parents. They must have put their bundle of joy on the bus and send him off to school, expecting him to run back into their arms by the end of the day. At least that’s what they must have thought, until one horrid moment of negligence from the bus driver changed their lives upside down.

A few metres away from home, Bandari Rishitej was run over by the same school bus that drove him home from school. He came under the rear wheels of the school bus and died on the spot. The life of another child was thus claimed in Hayathnagar mandal on the city outskirts on Friday evening.

According to police, Rishitej, the only son to his parents, was studying in Nursery at Sankeerth Grammar School, located around two kms from his house in of Koheda village. On Friday, when the bus reached his place, the attender on board helped the boy to get down from the bus. However, the driver did not notice the boy moving towards the rear of the bus and moved the bus. Listening to his screams, his mother and neighbours gathered around the bus and was heartbroken and furious at the sight of the kid lying in a pool of blood under the wheel.

Angry family members and residents went on a rampage and damaged the school bus and later staged a protest in front of the school with the kid’s body. They assaulted the driver Narsimha and also damaged the vehicle. Later, they took the body to the school and staged a protest.

Rishitej’s father Beerappa demanded action against the management, driver and the attender, who did not alert the driver when the kid was moving close to the vehicle.

Hayathnagar Inspector K Satish said a case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving is registered against the driver.

Timeline of school kids’ deaths

July 10, 2018: A 35-month-old kid, accompanying his mother, to see off the former’s elder brother to school, was crushed to death by a school van at Abdullapurmet

June 25, 2018: 21-month-old Momula Adhya, who came to the main road with her mother, Lavanya to see off her elder brother, was crushed under the school van at Shabad

March 5, 2018: G Vamshi (13), a Class VI student from Gowdavelly village under Medchal Police station limits, died after a mini bus belonging to Sai Vaishnavi Junior College hit him

from behind

May 14, 2018: S Lakshmi Deepak (7), a Class I student from Ahmedguda village under Keesara Police station limits, was ran over by a bus belonging to Geetanjali Engineering College

Aug 1, 2017: 23-month-old Dongara Mallik alias Pandu, who accompanied his mother to see off her elder sister to school, was run over by the school van which ran over her after her sister boarded the van at Meerpet