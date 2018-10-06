Home States Telangana

‘Respond on premature dissolution of Assembly’

In fact, none of the MLAs were taken into confidence prior to dissolving the Assembly.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the State government to respond by Monday on the plea challenging the decision of premature dissolution of the Telangana state legislative assembly.

The bench wanted the government to inform whether the state cabinet has a right to dissolve the assembly without taking the consent of the House. The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the petition filed by P Shashank Reddy and R Abhilash Reddy from Siddipet, seeking to declare the action of the State government in dissolving the Legislative Assembly prematurely prior to nine months of its term. The petitioners’ counsel told the court that about 21 lakh young voters were deprived of their voting right due to the premature dissolution of the assembly. In fact, none of the MLAs were taken into confidence prior to dissolving the Assembly.

The bench felt that the issues were important to be dealt with, and directed the additional advocate general of Telangana J Ramachandra Rao to inform whether the State cabinet has a right to dissolve the assembly without the consent of the House.

