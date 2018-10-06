Telanagana Elections: Uppal locals decry illegal deletion of names from voters list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few residents of Kamalanagar in Uppal constituency decried the ‘illegal deletion’ of their names from the voters list ahead of upcoming polls.

Sunkara Naresh, an advocate at High Court, on Friday said that his name has been deleted and officials concerned have failed to respond with an explanation. Speaking at a press conference, Naresh said that he has been residing at Kamalanagar for the past 14 years.

“Upon enquiry, neither was there any proper reasoning nor explanation given by officials,” he said adding that he has issued a legal notice to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on September 29 and is expecting a reply by October 7.