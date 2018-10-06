Telangana Elections: Chandrababu Naidu is a man with ‘iron leg’, thunders KCR

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Continuing his anti-Naidu diatribe, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has described the former as ‘man with an iron leg’. In case the grand alliance, in which the TDP is a partner, came to power, it would cause destruction of Telangana, Rao said.

“Naidu says that he joined the Maha Kutami led by the Congress as TRS was not willing to work with TDP. TRS aligning with TDP? ... chhee-chhee.... I will never sail with TDP till my death. Wherever he sets his foot, even green trees will wither and turn into ashes. He is a man with iron leg,’’ Rao thundered.

Slamming Naidu once again for his alleged role in the cash-for-vote case, Rao asked, ‘’Is it not true that you were caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote case? Is it not true that it was your voice which was recorded?’’

A large crowd cheers for TRS party chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ahead of his speech at a public meeting in Wanaparthy, on Friday | Express

Addressing his fourth election meeting at Wanaparthy in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Friday, the TRS supremo recalled that as a CM Naidu had adopted Mahbubnagar district for development but did nothing for the parched district.

Also Read | AP CM Chandrababu Naidu refuses to join verbal duel with KCR

“Now you decide whether to vote for the grand alliance and mortgage the self-respect of Telangana to Amaravathi and Delhi leaders. The fruits of development are before you. Do not vote for AP or Delhi parties. Eeena gaachi nakkala palu cheyavaddu (do not let foxes devour the harvested crop),” he cautioned the voters. In the name of Telugu sentiment, AP rulers destroyed Telangana, he alleged.

Rao also vowed not to seek votes of the people in the district if he fails to provide irrigation water to 20 lakh acres, including the existing ayacut of 8 lakh acres.

“If I fail to give irrigation water to 20 lakh acres after returning to power, I will not seek your votes again. I had vowed not to seek the votes of people of the state if Mission Bhagiratha was not completed. The project is 99 per cent complete. Soon all the households will get potable piped water,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress leaders for their utterances during an election meeting in Alampaur on Thursday, Rao said, “Former minister DK Aruna welcomed the then Congress minister N Raghuveera Reddy with aarati for diverting Telangana water to AP” and warned her saying. “Aruna, vollu daggara pettukuni matlaadu..”

The TRS chief described Congress as ‘Telangana daridramu (bane) and cheeda purugu (pest)’. Making an indirect reference to state Congress working president A Revanth, he called him “budder khan”.

Rao also recalled that the Congress ran away from the Assembly when he gave a PowerPoint presentation on the irrigation sector. “PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, during a debate on irrigation projects, said that he had not come prepared to talk on projects. Another leader Chinna Reddy welcomed the construction of Pothireddypadu by the then AP government, jeopardising Telangana’s interests. The Congress leaders lack even basic knowledge of irrigation projects.

You decide whom you will vote for — those lacking even minimum knowledge of irrigation projects and those who mortgaged Telangana’s interests to Delhi and AP Congress leaders or TRS leaders who are trying hard to complete the irrigation projects on a war footing.”

Rao reiterated that the wages of Anganwadi and other employees would be hiked and constitution of a PRC for employees would be decided after the elections.

KTR asks cadre to be prepared for poll season

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called upon TRS rank and file to be prepared for the upcoming series of elections – Assembly and Centre. Addressing party workers from Sircilla Assembly segment on Friday, Rao said, “This is election season. Party work will not be over with the Assembly elections since other elections will follow soon. Be prepared.” Commenting on Opposition, he said that there was no “silent revolution” as claimed by the Congress. “There will be a loud revolution - the sounds of slaps on Congress’ leaders’ faces,” Rao said. Participating in the meeting, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said, “Rama Rao participated in the Telangana movement and earned the goodwill of the people. Those who inherited their political legacy cannot continue without public support,”he said.

AP sleuths tapping TRS leaders’ phones: Karne

Hyderabad: The TRS has reiterated its charge that Andhra Pradesh intelligence officials are tapping the telephones of TRS leaders. “Why are AP intelligence officials tapping our phones?” fumed party MLC Karne Prabhakar. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Prabhakar alleged that AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was fearing TDP’s defeat in the next election. “All surveys indicated that Naidu’s party would surely lose the Assembly elections in AP. That is why Naidu is trying to move to Telangana to play politics here. On the other hand, Telangana Congress leaders are of the opinion that Naidu is their protector” Prabhakar remarked. “Naidu was responsible for the destruction of Telangana. People should be wary of him. He may hatch conspiracies again in Telangana. ”