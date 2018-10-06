Home States Telangana

Telangana Elections: Man ‘rescued’ by IT minister KTR yearns to vote for him, if only he could!

Narayana was once rescued from the verge of death on the orders of minister KT Rama Rao. He was spotted by someone, lying on the side of a street, with wounds that had festered.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Narayana was once rescued from the verge of death on the orders of minister KT Rama Rao. He was spotted by someone, lying on the side of a street, with wounds that had festered. They reached out to KTR on Twitter and the minister ensured that Narayana was taken into a private home in Sainikpuri. That was in May. Six months later, Narayana is a changed man now.

Though the 65-year-old struggles to remember things, he has recovered a lot since then and remembers one thing very clearly — that he wants to vote for TRS and KTR, who helped him out. “I am not very sure but I think the last time I voted was in 1984 and then it was for Congress,” says Narayana.

Now, Narayana has no voter ID or Aadhaar card. As a destitute who was living in the street for a long time, he has no memory of where he left or lost his meagre belongings. To the State, Narayana does not exist. And till he was rescued, he reciprocated the feeling. “I cannot go out,” says Narayana pointing to the urine bag attached to him due to his kidney ailment. “But if they take us all, I will go and vote.”

60-year-old Urmila K, another inmate of the private home where Narayana is lodged, intervenes. “I will vote for Modi,” she proclaims. “I read in papers that they are doing better than others,” she says. As age caught up with her, Urmila’s memory started fading. Soon, her children abandoned her. She too had a voter ID, but has no idea where it is now.  For Narayana, Urmila and 20 others in the private home, elections aren’t the most gripping topic. Yet, they all want to vote though none of them have their ID. It’s also unlikely that the election commissions ‘leaving no voter behind’ motto will come to the rescue of these people.

“Psycho social disabilities or mental illness was introduced as one of the disabilities under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Bill in 2016. Under that, special assistance must by provided by the State to help them get enrolled and go cast their votes,” says M Srinivasulu from Network of Persons with Disability Organisation.

However, the list that election commission used to reach out to disabled voters does not have details of the destitute. This is because the State government does not recognise them as persons with disabilities or under the old-age pension scheme. As of today, 4.16 lakh voters with disability have been identified, but the list does not include Narayana, Urmila or many others like them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KTR KT Rama Rao TRS IT minister Telangana Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices