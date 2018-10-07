22-year-old dies after stalker sets her on fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old from Tappachabutra in Old City died on Saturday after she was set ablaze by her stalker for spurning his advances. After setting Shabana on fire, Ibrahim embraced her in an attempt to kill himself but survived. The incident created ripples in Old City, which has registered a significant rise in violence against women over the last few years.

Bahrain-based Ibrahim, who is married and has two children, befriended Shabana on Facebook earlier this year and promised to marry her. “The duo grew close on the social networking site and exchanged mobile numbers. Ibrahim, however, had hidden the fact that he was married already,” detective sub-inspector M Sai Kumar said. Ibrahim flew down from Bahrain to spend time with Shabana.

“When Shabana brought the matter to her parent’s notice, they enquired about Ibrahim with their acquaintances. They visited Salala Barkas — from where Ibrahim hails — and learnt that he was married,’’ said Sai Kumar.

Following this, Shabana severed ties with the NRI and began avoiding him. A furious Ibrahim, who could not take no for an answer, arrived at the city to propose marriage to Shabana once again.

“Shabana told him that he had duped her by keeping details of his marriage a secret and asked him never to call her again,’’ the DSI said.

Azeemunissa, Shabana’s aunt, said she froze on seeing the violence but quickly gathered herself and cried for help, but the 22-year-old had been engulfed by flames by then. Her relatives too sustained burns while trying to save her.